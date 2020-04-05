Signs of Hawaiian Life: April 5, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
While traveling in Hokkaido, Japan, Helene and Kay Nakamoto stopped at the Otokoyama Sake Brewery. They discovered a wall of pictures of Hawaii restaurants that serve Otokoyama Sake. Photo by Harry Nakamoto.
Bob Everson of Honolulu found the Like Like restaurant in Kobe, Japan, in September. Photo by Heather
Robertson.
Lisa and Stevan Hanabusa spotted Honolulu Coffee in Vancouver, British Columbia,
Canada, in October, before sailing from
Vancouver to Los Angeles. Photo by Edy Choy.
Aiea resident Sally Takamine
discovered the Aloha Bar with
its “Ohana” menu board while exploring Copenhagen, Denmark,
in July. Photo by Paul Takamine.
Kailua resident Mary Bergmann discovered the Bar Waikiki in the small lakeside village of Limone sul Garda, Italy, in September. Bergmann and her husband, John Young, spent three weeks bicycling and hiking around the lake district of northern Italy and the Swiss Alps. Photo by John Young.
Dayna Matsumoto came upon the MW Hawaiian Grill at The Mall in Columbia in Columbia, Md., in September. Photo by Patrick Matsumoto.
While traveling in Ketchikan, Alaska, in October, Colleen Kojima made a stop
in front of Shaved Ice
& Delights.