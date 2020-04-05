comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life: April 5, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life: April 5, 2020

  • Today
  • While traveling in Hokkaido, Japan, Helene and Kay Nakamoto stopped at the Otokoyama Sake Brewery. They discovered a wall of pictures of Hawaii restaurants that serve Otokoyama Sake. Photo by Harry Nakamoto.

    While traveling in Hokkaido, Japan, Helene and Kay Nakamoto stopped at the Otokoyama Sake Brewery. They discovered a wall of pictures of Hawaii restaurants that serve Otokoyama Sake. Photo by Harry Nakamoto.

  • Bob Everson of Honolulu found the Like Like restaurant in Kobe, Japan, in September. Photo by Heather Robertson.

    Bob Everson of Honolulu found the Like Like restaurant in Kobe, Japan, in September. Photo by Heather Robertson.

  • Lisa and Stevan Hanabusa spotted Honolulu Coffee in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in October, before sailing from Vancouver to Los Angeles. Photo by Edy Choy.

    Lisa and Stevan Hanabusa spotted Honolulu Coffee in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in October, before sailing from Vancouver to Los Angeles. Photo by Edy Choy.

  • Aiea resident Sally Takamine discovered the Aloha Bar with its “Ohana” menu board while ­exploring Copenhagen, Denmark, in July. Photo by Paul Takamine.

    Aiea resident Sally Takamine discovered the Aloha Bar with its “Ohana” menu board while ­exploring Copenhagen, Denmark, in July. Photo by Paul Takamine.

  • Kailua resident Mary Bergmann discovered the Bar Waikiki in the small lakeside village of Limone sul Garda, Italy, in September. Bergmann and her husband, John Young, spent three weeks bicycling and hiking around the lake district of northern Italy and the Swiss Alps. Photo by John Young.

    Kailua resident Mary Bergmann discovered the Bar Waikiki in the small lakeside village of Limone sul Garda, Italy, in September. Bergmann and her husband, John Young, spent three weeks bicycling and hiking around the lake district of northern Italy and the Swiss Alps. Photo by John Young.

  • Dayna Matsumoto came upon the MW Hawaiian Grill at The Mall in Columbia in Columbia, Md., in September. Photo by Patrick Matsumoto.

    Dayna Matsumoto came upon the MW Hawaiian Grill at The Mall in Columbia in Columbia, Md., in September. Photo by Patrick Matsumoto.

  • While ­traveling ­in Ketchikan, Alaska, in ­October, Colleen Kojima made a stop in front of Shaved Ice & Delights.

    While ­traveling ­in Ketchikan, Alaska, in ­October, Colleen Kojima made a stop in front of Shaved Ice & Delights.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
How to see the world when you’re stuck at home

Scroll Up