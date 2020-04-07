Off the News: Online farmers market too successful

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

About 3-1/2 hours after the online farmers market, “Farm to Car Hawaii,” opened Sunday, it closed again, selling out the 300-order limit. In fact, the market’s sold out for the April 8 and April 11 pickups. The Hawaii Farm Bureau (hfbf.org/farm-to-car) pleads for patience, promising more bandwidth for the swamped site.

Tips: Create an account first. Click the green “Shop the Online Farmers Market” button and follow the prompts. The program will email you when the store is open again. And it helps to know up front you can’t check out until you pass the $25 minimum order. Good luck!

Homemade masks can’t hide creativity

Even in somber stay-inside times, creativity will out.

The many patterns and personalities of face masks are popping up around town, as crafty folks use all sorts of fabrics to make homemade ones. Many DIY websites are showing how to make them — even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a tutorial — and sewing masks are one productive way to fill those stay-at-home hours. Crafters also are connecting via Facebook for the worthy cause of making masks to donate to health-care workers.

Remember, though, masks are in addition to social distancing and good hygiene. And, of course, leave the house infrequently, until this pandemic is over.