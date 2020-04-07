comscore Off the News: Online farmers market too successful | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Online farmers market too successful

  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

About 3-1/2 hours after the online farmers market, “Farm to Car Hawaii,” opened Sunday, it closed again, selling out the 300-order limit. Read more

