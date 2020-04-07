Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis wins battle on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Monday night was a big night for Hawaii as Haleiwa-­born Thunderstorm Artis won his battle round with his Team Legend teammate Cedrice on the NBC singing competition reality show “The Voice.” Battle rounds pit two members of the same team against each other with the winner being chosen by the celebrity coach of their team.

“Stay,” the 2013 hit for Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko, was their musical moment of truth. After a romantically choreographed and exquisitely sung performance that earned the duo a standing ovation from their coach, John Legend — and also from team coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas — Legend announced his decision.

Artis was the winner.

But the battle had a happy ending for Cedrice as well. She was “stolen” by this season’s fourth coach, Blake Shelton, and will continue on the show as a member of Team Shelton.

A spokeswoman for the show said Tuesday that NBC “has everyone’s health in mind” in considering whether the show will continue on schedule. What matters for the moment for Hawaii fans of “The Voice” is that Artis won his battle and remains on Team Legend.