Hawaii's Thunderstorm Artis wins battle on NBC's 'The Voice' | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis wins battle on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:24 p.m.
  • COURTESY NBC Cedrice, left, and Thunderstorm Artis performed Rihanna’s hit “Stay” Monday during the battle rounds on NBC’s “The Voice.”

    Cedrice, left, and Thunderstorm Artis performed Rihanna’s hit “Stay” Monday during the battle rounds on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The Haleiwa-born singer and his Team Legend teammate Cedrice sang Rihanna’s 2013 hit “Stay.” Read more

