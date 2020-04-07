The Electric Kitchen: Cook local to support Hawaii’s economy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While staying at home is required to keep our community safe and healthy, many local merchants are offering convenient services. Restaurants are preparing to-go meals, often with curbside service and delivery. Farmers are selling fresh produce directly to customers through delivery services, and grocery stores have set special hours for our kupuna.

Let’s pull together to support our local merchants to keep our island economy going during this challenging time. Treat yourself to a meal or two from a local restaurant, then the rest of the week, hit the kitchen and try these recipes using fresh ingredients from local farms and supermarkets.

KALE SALAD WITH LEMON POPPY SEED DRESSING

5 cups chopped kale

1 to 2 teaspoons olive oil

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups chopped broccoli

1/2 cup EACH sliced almonds, feta cheese and shredded carrots

1/4 cup EACH diced red onion, sunflower seeds and sweetened dried cranberries

>> Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 teaspoon honey

Combine dressing ingredients in a Mason jar and shake well to emulsify. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Prepare kale leaves by rubbing them with olive oil and salt until leaves begin to darken and tenderize.

In a large bowl, combine kale with remaining ingredients.

Shake dressing and pour about 1/3 over salad. Toss to coat, taste and add extra dressing as needed. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 380 calories, 31 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 50 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 9 g protein.

VEGETABLE PASTA BAKE

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 pounds cherry tomatoes, halved

Kernels cut from 2 ears corn (substitute 8 ounces frozen corn)

2 medium zucchini, chopped

1 yellow squash, chopped

Salt, to taste

1 (16-ounce) package penne pasta, cooked according to package directions

1/2 cup thinly sliced basil

Crushed red pepper, to taste

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

In medium pan, heat 3 tablespoons oil on medium, add garlic and tomatoes. Cover and cook on medium-low about 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

In large pan, heat remaining oil on medium-high. Add corn, zucchini and squash. Reduce heat to medium; cook until vegetables are soft. Season with salt.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine pasta, cooked tomatoes and vegetables; mix well. Add basil and red pepper. Place mixture into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle with mozzarella and bake 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and slightly golden. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 480 calories, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 74 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 14 g sugar, 14 g protein.

