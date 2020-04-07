comscore Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov named Big West men’s volleyball Player of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov named Big West men’s volleyball Player of the Year

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the first time since 2003, Hawaii men’s volleyball has a conference player of the year — and the Rainbow Warriors did it without playing a single conference match in 2020. Read more

