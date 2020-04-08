comscore Editorial: Navy project can boost TOD effort | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Navy project can boost TOD effort

  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.

The timing of this project is critical — with any luck at all, in a good way. The unveiling of a proposed public-private partnership to redevelop an underutilized Navy property coincides with a looming economic downturn that makes any project attractive. Read more

