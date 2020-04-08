Hawaii theme planned for ‘Doogie Howser’ reboot
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 4:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY ABC
Neil Patrick Harris, left, stars as the title role in the 1989 sitcom “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” with Alan Fudge, center, and Lawrence Pressman.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree