Hawaii Dental Service has announced the reappointment of two of its executives to new roles:

>> Minna Lehti, who was named chief administrative officer in January 2019, has been appointed as chief operations officer. She joined HDS in 2009 as director of compliance. Previously, she worked with Bank of Hawaii for eight years serving as vice president, audit consultant, business manager and sales and service compliance manager.

>> Thomas Delaney, chief operations officer since late 2017, has been named chief information officer. He has been with HDS for more than 30 years and has served as director of information systems since 2004.

