comscore Waimanalo park project halted again over health concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waimanalo park project halted again over health concerns

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Tuesday that the construction project at Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo will be put on hold after expressing concern about gatherings of protesters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Mayor Caldwell criticized for resuming Sherwood project during coronavirus crisis

Scroll Up