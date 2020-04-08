Ferd Lewis: Major League Baseball, UFC thinking outside the bubble

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After what is it now — three weeks? — of shelter in place that seems more like a three-month sentence, we’re all understandably getting a little stir crazy. Read more

After what is it now — three weeks? — of shelter in place that seems more like a three-month sentence, we’re all understandably getting a little stir crazy.

Some a lot more than others, apparently. Proof of that that would be Major League Baseball executives and MMA promoter Dana White, to hear their recent pronouncements.

MLB acknowledged an ESPN report that it has been considering basically placing a baseball bubble of sorts in Arizona beginning in May. The brainstorm is that all 30 of its teams would be sequestered from the outside world in its own locked-down hotel complexes in Arizona and play a full four -to five-month, 162-game season (doubleheaders included) in desert stadiums devoid of fans.

Then, there is White, who says he has obtained an island in an undisclosed location impervious to quarantine restrictions on which to hold his UFC 249 card on April 18. White said he has jets to fly fighters in and out for what would be the beginning of a series of fight island cards.

You half imagine someone like the late Hervé Villechaize of “Fantasy Island” fame declaring, “Boss, ze plane, ze plane,” as each fighter’s flight lands.

Give these folks points for ingenuity and audacity.

Or, maybe, greed.

As much as we all want — and need — something resembling normalcy to rally around, the optics of this at this point in time aren’t good. What does it say that billionaire owners would be able to generate immediate and regular testing of their millionaire athletes while large and needy segments of the population go without?

What happens to the message of adhering to social distancing when combatants are exchanging punches and a lot more?

But, then, maybe the impetus is that no sports league in this country has more to lose right now than MLB in terms of money and fan following. It is a nearly $11 billion a year enterprise in good times and this season, which was to have started more than a week ago, is in danger.

Until its Arizona trial balloon got floated, the game’s best-case scenario was probably a July or August start and an abbreviated regular season. If that.

Baseball knows it must get its regular season in before the end of September because pushing it any further means being at the mercy of the weather and getting clobbered by the all-powerful NFL.

While MLB would lose major bucks without a live gate, having stadium studio baseball at least means collecting some of the TV rights money and keeping the game in people’s minds.

Baseball’s fan following is already thinning and without the reasonable facsimile of a season in 2020, you shudder to think how many might come back for the game’s return in 2021, especially if the NFL and NBA have gotten their seasons in.

But the obstacles are numerous and formidable. Foremost among them there being no assurance that COVID-19 is anywhere close to finished with Arizona or the rest of us.

Rosters would have to be significantly expanded since there would be no minor leagues from which to summon replacements, meaning you’re probably looking at something like 1,500 players alone. Then, add coaches, trainers, groundskeepers, support personnel, medical staff, media and security. That’s on top of hotel, food and transportation workers.

And, you are going to keep all those people quarantined and virus free? Not to mention dealing with almost daily 100-degree plus temperatures in Arizona.

These days it is easy to believe that sports can’t come back soon enough. And, then, you hear some of the plans afoot and realize a safe and sane return will take a little longer.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com or 529-4820.