Hawaii News

Honolulu Zoo receives accreditation after two years of trying

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU ZOO One of the Honolulu Zoo’s resident elephants, Vaigai.

To be accredited, the zoo underwent a thorough review to ensure it met AZA’s standards in categories which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. Read more

