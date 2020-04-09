comscore Ferd Lewis: Matias was much more than his 4 home runs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Matias was much more than his 4 home runs

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Growing up, John Matias Jr. never heard his father, John Roy “Gido” Matias Sr., bring up the four home run high school state tournament game of 1962 that remains, to this day, one of the legendary achievements in local baseball lore. Read more

