comscore IncrediBows of 2015-16 win vote as best ever | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

IncrediBows of 2015-16 win vote as best ever

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The people have spoken. By a final split of 70.1% to 29.9% in voting on Twitter, the top-seeded “IncrediBows” of 2015-16 downed the No. 3-seeded “Internationals” of 2001-02 to claim the championship of the Hawaii basketball 100th Season Best-Team Bracket. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 8, 2020

Scroll Up