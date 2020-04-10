911 Report | Hawaii News Maui police arrest Kihei man for jewelry store robbery in Paia By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Because the alleged burglary occurred while Maui County is under an emergency proclamation, charges have been upgraded to a Class B felony. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Watch a short ad to read this story for free Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui police arrested a 37-year-old Kihei man for allegedly taking items estimated at over $100,000 from a jewelry store and later recovered $48,000 worth of jewelry. Crime reduction officers executed search warrants Tuesday and recovered four pieces of stolen jewelry worth over $14,000. Police later located the suspect at a store in Makawao and arrested him for burglary of a building during a civil defense emergency, first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy. Crime reduction officers executed another search warrant Wednesday afternoon at Central Maui Gold and Loan Pawnshop and recovered 10 pieces of the reported stolen jewelry worth $34,000. Because the alleged burglary occurred while Maui County is under an emergency proclamation, charges have been upgraded to a Class B felony. Previous Story Mayor Kirk Caldwell rejects planned pay raises, opposite of what cabinet members said a week ago