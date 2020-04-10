Maui police arrest Kihei man for jewelry store robbery in Paia

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Because the alleged burglary occurred while Maui County is under an emergency proclamation, charges have been upgraded to a Class B felony. Read more

Maui police arrested a 37-year-old Kihei man for allegedly taking items estimated at over $100,000 from a jewelry store and later recovered $48,000 worth of jewelry.

Crime reduction officers executed search warrants Tuesday and recovered four pieces of stolen jewelry worth over $14,000.

Police later located the suspect at a store in Makawao and arrested him for burglary of a building during a civil defense emergency, first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy.

Crime reduction officers executed another search warrant Wednesday afternoon at Central Maui Gold and Loan Pawnshop and recovered 10 pieces of the reported stolen jewelry worth $34,000.

