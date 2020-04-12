K-Drama: King supports new trial system on ‘Flower in Prison’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 37

6:45 p.m. today

Taewon and Oknyo give their all to establish a trial system. The King supports and praises their new system. But Taewon’s face is full of worry after meeting with Oknyo.

Episode 38

7:45 p.m. today

Wonhyeong senses the relationship between the King and Oknyo and tries to use that against the King. Taewon pleads with Wonheyong not to harass Oknyo. Meanwhile, Wonhyeong seeks out Oknyo for support.

“Nobody Knows”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Did Eun-ho send out a signal before he took that fall? Young-jin, who discovers the body of the suspect, investigates the clues Eun-ho left behind before he fell. Seon-woo helps Young-jin and they form an unlikely alliance in the search for more clues leading to Eun-ho’s fall.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

The mysterious death of a man in the abandoned building where Eun-ho’s uniform button was found leads Seon-woo and Young-jin on a chase that only brings up more questions.

“Shopaholic Louis”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Louis keeps Bok-shil safe. They keep their feelings for each other a secret. On one rainy day, after worrying about Bok-shil all day, Louis goes over to Bok-shil’s home and sees Joong-won there. Soon thereafter, Bok-shil sees Louis looking like a homeless person — just like the first day they met.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Louis doesn’t recognize Bok-shil and asks who she is. Bok-shil tells him who she is, but Louis asks about their relationship and if they were close.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 33-34

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jung-wook is humiliated by his mother-in-law. Hwa-young invites herself to Min-kyu’s funeral and creates havoc. Dan-ji becomes furious at Hwa-young.

Episodes 35-36

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji finally draws some important information out of Ye-won. Dan-ji signs a contract to get the dashcam footage from the night of Min-kyu’s accident.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.