comscore On the Scene: Hawaii writer shares her experiences with love in self-help book | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene: Hawaii writer shares her experiences with love in self-help book

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JUNE DILLINGER June Dillinger shares her experiences with love in her informative self-help book, “The Benefit of the ‘Ex’: Making Love Visible When Everything Changes.”

    COURTESY JUNE DILLINGER

    June Dillinger shares her experiences with love in her informative self-help book, “The Benefit of the ‘Ex’: Making Love Visible When Everything Changes.”

June Dillinger shares her experiences with love in her informative self-help book, “The Benefit of the ‘Ex’: Making Love Visible When Everything Changes.” Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii theme planned for ‘Doogie Howser’ reboot

Scroll Up