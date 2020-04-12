comscore Lee Cataluna: Pastor has message of hope for Easter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Pastor has message of hope for Easter

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:01 p.m.
  • COURTESY IRISH RITCHIE Paul Brennan, a retired pastor, turned pieces of discarded church pews into pieces of inspiration. In this piece, he carved Psalm 46:1, and as he worked the wood, he prayed for his community.

    COURTESY IRISH RITCHIE

    Paul Brennan, a retired pastor, turned pieces of discarded church pews into pieces of inspiration. In this piece, he carved Psalm 46:1, and as he worked the wood, he prayed for his community.

“The wood had this protective symbolism about it,” Paul Brennan said. “Like a refuge. Like a safe haven.” Read more

Previous Story
Couple reminded twice, later arrested on Kauai for violating 14-day quarantine

Scroll Up