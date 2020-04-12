Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: March 27 – April 2, 2020 Today Updated 7:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Marriages Filed on Oahu, March 27-April 2 >> Xavier Mayo Campos Moller and Patricia Gora >> Edward Magsayo Cantere III and Lynette Hiromi Hanashiro >> Austin Val Carrancho and Noémie Solange Francoise Salami >> Alaina Michelle Castro and Blake Anthony Searls >> Poul Erik Graversen and Umi Anisah >> Vanessa Ann Maxey and Salomon Vasquez >> Jessica Petrens and Jacob Dean Yates >> Tierra-Dijah-Randyan Hoopomaikai Momona Kamalei Ramos and Davelyn Trisha Reyes >> Curtis Randall Raney and Stephanie Simone Windle >> Kelsey Lynn Shadel and Ryan Matthew Sandler >> Clyde Sanford Umaki and Lynn Miye Lina Ariyoshi Births Filed on Oahu, March 27-April 2 >> Axzel Clarence Bates >> Bradley Noah Bush >> Aleia Lani Yasay Calma >> Camryn Marie Kahokulani Cashion >> Levi Kaleo Amargo Clark >> Charlotte Katherine Dodos >> Grace Kami Escalante >> Zoe Minako Gonda >> Mason Allen Guidebeck >> Keleawe Pakala Kaaiawaawa >> Jalen Masao Kagehiro >> Allyana-Star Ku‘uipokealaonalani Kanehailua >> Soren Patrick Kahau‘olikulo‘ihi Lauritsen >> Weston James Bok Lee >> Alianna Bri Kaikamahinakekinanila Lono-Galdeira >> Jamie Golda Lowe >> Nakoa Hakupunahele Manglicmot >> Michaiah Eliana Masue Mata >> Journey Pa‘aniani Noa >> Enkhbileg Otgonbileg >> Prince John Pagtulingan Pascua >> Everett James Makoa Peterson >> Mollie Anne Halia Peterson >> Hannah Kylie Manuel Ramos >> Kane Jasper Rivas >> Krew Alexander Rivas >> Selena Rose Tacaca Sabban >> Mila Keanu Tippit >> Levi Toader >> Alfred Dylan Kaosaen Tugade >> Jacob Marius Dela Cruz Udani >> Moeitua’au Ioane Alipate Uta’ile’uo Tokomaata >> Alexis Lei Anuenue Aiko Yamasaki Previous Story Hawaii real estate sales: Feb. 17-21, 2020