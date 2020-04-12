Island Mele: ‘Bright Lights’ shines in ska band’s debut in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The term “island music” is generally used as a euphemism for the reggae music performed and recorded by people not connected by blood to the Afro-Jamaican culture it originally came from. Looking beyond labels, other types of popular music also come from the island of Jamaica. Before reggae came rocksteady, and before rocksteady came ska. “Bright Lights,” the first full-length album by No Villains Left, shows that ska is alive and well in Hawaii.

The Villians are Tyler Baert (vocals/guitar), Ryan Miyashiro (trumpet/vocals), Shannon Ogura (vocals/bass) and Fernando “The Love Machine” Pacheco (vocals/trombone); founding member Chris Balidio (drums) resigned after the album was recorded. Like many contemporary ska bands they are also adept at playing American punk. All the songs are originals, and they show the Villains’ command of both genres.

Consider, “Pizza Is for Winners,” a celebration of all things involved with the all-American comfort food that’s good “for breakfast, lunch and dinner” The group shares hard-earned advice on toxic relationships with “She’s Not the One,” and commiserates with fellow victims of the contemporary rat race with several others. And, in what may be a first for the genre, there’s also a song that about the stress men experience when they notice signs of impending baldness.

An even bigger surprise in terms of subject is “Wait for Me.” It closes the album with a love song about not rushing into physical intimacy.

The songs are available on digital streaming and download platforms, but a limited number of complete hard-copy CDs — perfect for band autographs — will be sold by the group at their shows.

Visit novillainsleft.com.