Island Mele: ‘Bright Lights’ shines in ska band’s debut in Hawaii
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
“Bright Lights,” the first full-length album by No Villains Left, shows that ska is alive and well in Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree