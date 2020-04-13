comscore Off the News: No time for city official raises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: No time for city official raises

  Today
  Updated 2:13 a.m.

At a time when more than 207,000 Hawaii workers have filed jobless claims since March 1, it is not a good time for top Oahu leaders to be getting pay raises. Read more

