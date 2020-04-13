Off the News: No time for city official raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At a time when more than 207,000 Hawaii workers have filed jobless claims since March 1, it is not a good time for top Oahu leaders to be getting pay raises.

So the Honolulu Salary Commission, when it meets Thursday, should vote for a zero percent salary increase for the mayor, City Council members, Cabinet directors and other top city officials. The panel’s annual recommendation is due May 1.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell himself on Thursday asked for no pay raises. The commission should agree with him.

HPD has drones to scold you

There is at least one growth industry in the coronavirus era: drones.

Municipalities around the country, including in this state, are deploying the remote-piloted craft to scout out violators of the stay-at-home order (on Oahu, Lanikai, Waikiki and Sandy beaches were targeted).

This has been shown to be effective, and for a good cause — the U.S. is not yet in martial law. But being scolded by a flying robot is disconcerting.

At least the ones on Oahu broadcast a message starting with “Aloha.”