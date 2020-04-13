comscore University of Hawaii teams poised for start of signing period | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii teams poised for start of signing period

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot, left, talked to forward Bernardo Da Silva during a game in January. The Rainbow Warriors got a commitment from Da Silva last summer.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot, left, talked to forward Bernardo Da Silva during a game in January. The Rainbow Warriors got a commitment from Da Silva last summer.

The so-called “dead period” will come alive on Wednesday with the start of the NCAA’s signing period for all sports. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 12, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up