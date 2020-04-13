University of Hawaii teams poised for start of signing period

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The so-called “dead period” will come alive on Wednesday with the start of the NCAA’s signing period for all sports.

In previous years, there was a month-long period for prospects to sign national letters of intent with NCAA Division I basketball teams. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the signing period has been extended from this Wednesday through Aug. 1.

According to UH officials, the signing period has been extended to all sports. For the past month, a dead period has been imposed that prohibits in-person contact between NCAA teams and recruits.

The extra signing period will be useful for the UH football team, which has been saving scholarships for available prospects that fit position needs. The Rainbow Warriors already have received an oral commitment from Alonzell “Zelly” Henderson, a speedy inside receiver from College of the Canyons. Henderson was named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association’s 2019 All-America team.

The extension also will give more time for the men’s basketball team to fill scholarship spots, although the ’Bows were successful after the signing period last year. In filling their 2019-20 recruiting class, the ’Bows received commitments from post Bernardo da Silva and guard Justin Webster in June and point guard Ahmed Ali in August. Da Silva and Webster played significant roles this past season.

Ali withdrew from school because of a medical condition in October, but his scholarship remains on the books through the end of UH’s spring semester in May. Scholarship space also opened with the graduations of seniors Eddie Stansberry and Zigmars Raimo, and the departures of Dawson Carper and Jessiya Villa. Carper is transferring to Missouri State. Villa is going to Chaminade. Point guard Drew Buggs also entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, but he left open the possibility of returning to UH.

In December’s early period, the ’Bows received a signed commitment from Beon Ja Riley, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard from Catholic Cathedral High in San Diego.

The ’Bows received oral commitments from point guards JoVon McClanahan of Sheridan College and Biwali Bayles of Australia, and wing Manel Ayol of Western Wyoming College. In his lone season at Sheridan, McClanahan compiled per-game averages of 23.5 points (on 47.8% shooting, including 44.5% on 3s), 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Bayles, who is enrolled at the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence, is a member of Australia’s U18 national team. Ayol averaged 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this past season, when he was named the Region IX Player of the Year.