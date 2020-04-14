By Request: The kitchen as a classroom
- By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 5:53 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
BETTY SHIMABUKURO / BETTY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Making a single-serve open-faced omelet together is a great way to spend time in the kitchen with your kids.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree