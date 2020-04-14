comscore Early action helps Coast Guard keep virus at bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Early action helps Coast Guard keep virus at bay

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 2 The Honolulu-based Coast Guard cutter Midgett was docked earlier this month at Sand Island after a crewman was diagnosed with COVID-19.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 2

    The Honolulu-based Coast Guard cutter Midgett was docked earlier this month at Sand Island after a crewman was diagnosed with COVID-19.

As fallout continues from the outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt — with nearly 600 infected and one crew member dead — the Coast Guard appears to have had a close call, but that’s all, with the virus on the Honolulu-based cutter Midgett. Read more

Previous Story
Police seek suspect who allegedly fired shots into McCully residence, fled in vehicle

Scroll Up