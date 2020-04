Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts plans to announce the winners on Sept. 10 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Read more

Josh Tatofi, Amy Hanaiali‘i and Kenneth Makuakane lead the field of finalists in the 37 categories to be honored when the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts plans to announce the winners of the 43rd annual Na Hoku ­Hanohano Awards on Sept. 10 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Tatofi has eight nominations overall. Hanaiali‘i and Makuakane have six nominations each.

Those tallies could change in the weeks to come. Voting for this year’s favorite entertainer — the category where the winner is determined by public vote — will open on June 10 and continue through July 8.

All finalist tallies include technical award nominations that might go to other people: songwriters, liner notes writers, graphic arts designers and recording studio engineers.

However, the album of the year award goes to the winning album’s producers as well as to the recording artist. Since Tatofi, Hanaiali‘i, Natalie Ai Kamauu and Kellen Paik of Kupaoa produced or co-produced their albums, a win in that category would earn them two awards — one for their work as recording artists and a second for their work as producers.

The HARA membership will determine the winners in 29 categories.

Winners in six other categories — the two Hawaiian-­language categories (haku mele and Hawaiian-language performance), the two engineering categories (engineering-general and engineering-Hawaiian), liner notes and graphics — are selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international-recognition album category is also adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

2020 NA HOKU HANOHANO AWARDS FINALISTS

Album of the year (award to artist and producer(s))

“21°N 158°W” — Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko), Dave Tucciarone with Iolani and Natalie Ai Kamauu and Kapena DeLima, producers

“Ka Lei Moana” — Kupaoa (Hulu Kupuna), Kellen Paik, producer

“Kalawai‘anui” — Amy Hanaiali‘i (Ua), Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom, producer

“Lovely Sunrise” — Na Wai ‘Eha (NWE), Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, producer

“Ua Kui A Lawa” — Josh Tatofi (90211000), Josh Tatofi and Kapena DeLima, producers

Female vocalist of the year

Amy Hanaiali‘i — “Kalawai‘anui” (Ua)

Hawane Rios — “Ku Kia‘i Mauna Together We Rise” (Religion Records A&C)

Karlie G — “Karlie G Christmas” (KGM Productions)

Maggie Herron — “Renditions” (Herron Song)

Natalie Ai Kamauu — “21°N 158°W” (Keko)

Male vocalist of the year

Izik — “&Bougainvillea” (Zeo Music)

Josh Tatofi — “Ua Kui A Lawa” (90211000)

Kala‘e Camarillo — “Feel at Home” (no label)

Kaulike Pescaia — “Ku‘u Huaka‘i” (no label)

Kupu Dalire-Naauao — “Chasing Legacy” (Kupz Music)

Group of the year

Ei Nei — “Hui!” (Ei Nei)

Ekolu — “20 Year Anniversary” (Waiehu)

Kupaoa — “Ka Lei Moana” (Hulu Kupuna)

Na Wai ‘Eha — “Lovely Sunrise” (NWE Records)

The Green — “Black & White” (Easy Star Records)

Most promising artist(s) of the year

Ei Nei — “Hui!” (Ei Nei)

Hawane Rios — “Ku Kia‘i Mauna Together We Rise” (Religion Records A&C/RAC002-8)

Kamaka Camarillo — “S.O.U.L. Songs of Unexpected Life” (no label)

Kaulike Pescaia — “Ku‘u Huaka‘i” (no label)

Kuikawa — “Ku I Ka Wa” (Kuikawa Music)

EP (“extended play”) of the year

“Higher” — Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

“Ke Alana” — Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau (Loihi Inc)

“Lana‘i on my Mind” — Hawaiian Time (Hawaiian Time 0001)

“Steel Paradise” — Joel Katz & Greg diPiazza (no label)

“Written” — Ana Vee (Ana Vee)

Hawaiian EP (“extended play”) of the year

“Hiki Mai E Ka La” — Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“I Luna” — Leomana (Leomana Music)

“Ka Mea ‘Uao” — Malulani (Malulani Music)

Single of the year

“Desecration” — Ekolu (Waiehu)

“Grandpa” — Anuhea (Anuhea Jams / 12)

“My Hawai‘i” — The Green featuring Sean Na‘auao, Kaumakaiwa and Kumu Hina (Easy Star)

“Take Aloha With You” — Kupaoa (Hulu Kupuna)

“You are My Sunshine (This Little Light of Mine)” — Kimie Miner (Haku)

Hawaiian single of the year

“Ke Alii” — Kahalawai (no label)

“Kuu Lei Makamae” — Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko)

“Lilinoe” — Waipuna (Poki)

“Melia” — Josh Tatofi (90211000)

“Waolani” — Kupu Dalire-Naauao (Kupz Music)

“Welo Mau Loa E Ku‘u Hae Hawai‘i” — Sean Na‘auao (Maliona)

Music video of the year

“Hawaii 78 — Song Across Hawaii” — Mana Maoli Collective (no label)

“Hawaiian Lullaby” — Josh Tatofi (Haku)

“Let Me Down” — Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko)

“Take Aloha With You” — Kupaoa (Hulu Kupuna)

“You Are My Sunshine (This Little Light of Mine)” — Kimie Miner (Haku)

Hawaiian music video of the year

“Kalawai‘anui” — Amy Hanaiali‘i (Ua)

“Ku Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i” — Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

“Ku‘u Lei Makamae” — Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko)

“Mauna Kea Ku‘u Iwi Hilo” — Amy Hanaiali‘i (Ua)

“Melia” — Josh Tatofi (90211000)

Instrumental composition of the year (composer’s award)

“Cyril’s Mele” — Jeff Peterson from “Ka Nani O Ki Ho’alu, The Beauty of Slack Key,” Jeff Peterson, composer (Peterson Productions)

“Daydream” — Kenneth Makuakane from “Kauaheahe, Daydream,” Kenneth Makuakane, composer (Makuakane Music)

“Le‘a Le‘a Wale” — Abe Lagrimas, Jr. & Lance Takamiya from “’Elua: ‘Ukulele & Slack Key Guitar,” Lance Takamiya composer (Pass Out)

“My Friend” — Joel Katz from “A Beautiful Sound Of Hawaiian Steel Guitar,” Joel Katz, composer (no label)

“Sherwoods” — Kamuela Kahoano from “Higher,” Kamuela Kahoano, composer (Green Light Go HI Productions)

Song of the year (composer’s award)

“For the Lahui” — Josh Tatofi from “Ua Kui A Lawa,” Josh Tatofi and Hinaleimoana Wong, composers (90211000)

“Ka Lei Moana” — Kupaoa from “Ka Lei Moana,” Puakea Nogelmeier and Kellen Paik, composers (Hulu Kupuna)

“Kalawaia‘anui” — “Kalawai‘anui” Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom and Kumu Micah Kamohoali‘i, composers (Ua)

“Ku Ha‘aheo e Kuæu Hawaiæi” — Various Artists from “Kuha‘o Maunakea” Hinaleimoana Wong, composer (Kanaeokana)

“Nani Pi‘iholo” – Kahalawai from “Kahalawai,” Carlson Kamaka Kukona III, composer (Hanu Arts & Entertainment)

Alternative album of the year

“&Bougainvillea” — Izik (Zeo Music)

“Belly of the Whale” — Ydine (anOtherEvolution)

“Fanny Pack” — The Barbarellatones, Robbie Quine & Joel Katz (no label)

“Lainey and the 93” — Johnny Helm (no label)

“Strum Along” — Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau (Loihi Inc)

Anthology of the year (producer(s) award)

“20 Year Anniversary ‘Timeless’” — Ekolu (Waiehu), Lukela Keala & Kapena De Lima, producers

“A10 / Best of Anuhea” — Anuhea (Anuhea Jams), Anuhea, producer

“From These Shores” — Various Artists (Aloha Got Soul), Roger Bong, producer

“Ho‘ulu‘ulu Momi” — Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music), Kenneth Makuakane and Wayne Hirano, producers

“Sweet Memories” — Ben Kaili (no label), Ben Kaili, producer

Compilation album of the year (producer(s) award)

“E Lei Ho‘i, E Lili‘uokalani” — Various Artists (Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust), Moon Kauakahi, producer

“Hawaiian Lullaby” — Various Artists (Haku), Imua Garza, producer

“Island Style ‘Ukulele 3” — Various Artists (Neos Productions), Bob and Pati St John, producers

“Kuha‘o Maunakea” — Various Artists (Kanaeokana), Zachary Lum, Chad Takatsugi and Shawn Pimental, producers

“Lei Nahonoapi‘ilani” — Various Artists (North Beach West Maui Benefit Fund), Nicholas Lum, producer

Contemporary album of the year

“Cassettes” — Johnny Valentine (StudioValentineOneMusic)

“Island Beyond the Stars” — Pena Bu (Bu Roc)

“Ku Kia‘i Mauna Together We Rise” — Hawane Rios (Religion Records A&C)

“Summer to Winter” — Kolohe Kai (R K D Inc.)

“WOT?!” — Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

Contemporary acoustic album of the year

“D.K. Live at the Atherton” — Duncan Kamakana (Mo‘olelo)

“Fab4on4Strings” — BEAT-LELE (Beatlelele Music)

“Feel at Home” — Kala‘e Camarillo (no label)

“Take Me Home” — Kaleo Phillips (Mo‘olelo Hui Hana Keaka)

“Time to Be” — Marvin Tevaga (Siva Hawaii Inc.)

Hawaiian music album of the year

“Hui!” — Ei Nei (Ei Nei)

“Kahalawai” — Kahalawai (MyDaze Entertainment)

“Kalawai‘anui” — Amy Hanaiali‘i (Ua)

“Ku‘u Huaka‘i” — Kaulike Pescaia (no label)

“Lovely Sunrise” — Na Wai ‘Eha (NWE)

Hawaiian slack key album of the year

“Ka Nani O Ki Ho’alu, The Beauty of Slack Key” — Jeff Peterson (Peterson Productions)

“Kahakauila” — Patrick Landeza and Ian O’Sullivan (Addison Street)

“Renaissance Man” — George Kahumoku, Jr. (Kealia Farms)

Hip-hop album of the year

“Kuleana” — Thomas Iannucci (no label)

“Kupa’a” — Lou Dogg (Dubb City Productions)

“Lofi Dreaming” — Kowrites (808 KO Music)

“Second Language” — Illnomadic (Zenbu)

“The Menehune Giant” — Punahele (Zenbu)

“Winter: A Sonic Adventure” — Keola (Climbing Tree)

Instrumental album of the year

“A Beautiful Sound of Hawaiian Steel Guitar” — Joel Katz (no label)

“Electric Sky” — Chris Stark (no label)

“’Elua: ‘Ukulele & Slack Key Guitar” — Abe Lagrimas, Jr. & Lance Takamiya (Pass Out)

“IntoxiKA” — IntoxiKA (no label)

“John Valentine Presents Guitars of Hawaii Today, Vol. 5” — John Valentine (StudioValentineOneMusic)

“Kauaheahe” — Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“Six Fathoms Down” — Peter deAquino (Peter D. LLC)

Island music album of the year

“21°N 158°W” — Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko)

“Inspired” — Bobby Moderow Jr. (Lokahi)

“Ka Lei Moana” — Kupaoa (Hulu Kupuna)

“Kahi Aloha” — Ahumanu (no label)

“Ua Kui A Lawa” — Josh Tatofi (90211000)

Jazz album of the year

“Lessons From Oliver” — Reggie Padilla (no label)

“Renditions” — Maggie Herron (Herron Song)

“Sax & Steel-Hula Blues” — Bill Noble and Dwight Tokumoto (MP364)

Metal album of the year

“Come on Get Heavy: A Metal Tribute to the Partridge Family” — Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)

“III” — Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

“Ominous New Dawn” — Abysmia (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B album of the year

“Live at the Atherton” — Maryanne Ito (Aloha Got Soul)

“Lovevol” — Nick Kurosawa + Ohtoro (Zenbu)

“Popolo Kid” — Tre Tru (Island Mojo)

“Rabbitt” — Rabbitt (The Auxilary)

“S.O.U.L. Songs of Unexpected Life” — Kamaka Camarillo (no label)

Reggae album of the year

“Best Yet” — Inna Vision (Roots Musician)

“Black & White” — The Green (Easy Star)

“Diamond in the Rough” — Justin Phillips (Phat Bula)

“Sense of Purpose” — Maoli (Awong Entertainment)

“Story Teller” — Ryan Hiraoka (Rubbah Slippah Productions LLC)

Religious album of the year

“Himeni” — Darrell Guy Aquino (Mana)

“Ho‘onani Kakou Ia Ia” — Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (no label)

“Ke Aupuni O Ka Lani” — Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

“Scripture Songs” — New Hope Oahu (Dream Label Group)

“The Bicentennial Collection” — Kawaiaha‘o Church Choir (KC2020)

Rock album of the year

“After the Fact” — Square Shapes (no label)

“Cosmic Stowaway” — Al Overton & Rick Robbins (NA)

“Electric Junk” — Jeff Dahl (Iwannabeahoople)

“Forever and Forever” — Beware the Bear (Audio Ramen)

“Love and Lightning” — Lightning Larry Dupio (no label)

ADJUDICATED AWARDS

Hawaiian-language performance

“He Lei Aloha No Na Mo‘opuna” — Kawaikapu (Kawaikapuokalani Hewett)

“Hui!” — Ei Nei (Ei Nei)

“Ku I Ka Wa” — Kaikawa (Kaikawa Music)

“Ke Aupuni O Ka Lani” — Kenneth Makuakane (KMM4012)

“Ku‘u Huaka‘i” — Kaulike Pescaia (no label)

“Lovely Sunrise” — Na Wai ‘Eha (NWE)

“Pa‘a Mau” — Kaniala Masoe (no label)

Haku mele (composer’s award)

“Aloha ‘Aina ‘Oia’i’o,” Kainani Kahaunaele, from “Kuha‘o Maunakea,” Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

“Ku Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i,” Hinaleimoana Wong, from “Kuha‘o Maunakea,” Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

“Lei Ana Maunakea I Ke Aloha ‘Oia‘i‘o,” Keola Donaghy and Lehuanani Keali’inohomoku, from “Lei Ana Maunakea I Ke Aloha ‘Oia‘i‘o” Lehuanani Keali‘inohomoku (‘A‘ali‘i)

“Na Pu‘uwai Haokila,” Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, from “Kuha‘o Maunakea,” Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

“Pua Hau ‘Ula,” Kalikolihau Paik and Kellen Paik, from “Ka Lei Moana” Kupaoa (Hulu Kupuna)

General engineering

Dave Tucciarone for “Inspired,” Bobby Moderow Jr. (Lokahi)

Glenn Awong for “Sense of Purpose,” Maoli (Awong Entertainment)

Kapena DeLima for “Island Beyond the Stars,” Pena Bu (Bu Roc)

Kapena DeLima for “Ua Kui A Lawa,” Josh Tatofi (90211000)

Noah Cronin for “Still Kickin’,” Landon McNamara (Sea Major Seven)

Hawaiian engineering

Bob St John for “Island Style ‘Ukulele 3,” Various Artists (Neos Productions)

Joseph Bomarrito for “Legacy The Brown Family,” Kevin Brown, Ikaika Brown & Ka Ena Brown (Misty Waters)

Michael Casil & Wailau Ryder for “Pa’a Mau,” Kaniala Masoe (no label)

Michael Casil for “Kahalawai,” Kahalawai (My Daze Entertainment)

Michael Grande for “Lovely Sunrise,” Na Wai ‘Eha (no label)

Liner notes (award to writer(s))

Chris Stark for “Electric Sky,” Chris Stark (no label)

Ei Nei for “Hui!,” Ei Nei (Ei Nei)

Puakea Nogelmeier and Kalikolihau Paik for “Ka Lei Moana,” Kupaoa (Hulu Kupuna)

Kawaikapuokalani Hewett for “He Lei Aloha No Na Mo‘opuna,” Kawaikapu (Kawaikapuokalani Hewett)

Moon Kauakahi for “E Lei Ho‘i, E Lili‘uokalani,” Various Artists (Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust)

Kamaoli Kuwada, Kehaunani Abad, Ryan “Gonzo” Gonzalez and Kanai‘a Nakamura for “Kuha‘o Maunakea,” Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

Graphics (award to designer(s))

Wailani Artates and Micah Kamohoali‘i for “Kalawai‘anui,” Amy Hanaiali‘i (Ua)

Rylee Anuhea Jenkins and Colleen Wilcox for “A10 / Best of Anuhea,” Anuhea (Anuhea Jams)

Zach Manzano for “Himeni,” Darrell Guy Aquino (Mana)

Johnny Valentine for “Cassettes,” Johnny Valentine (StudioValentineOneMusic)

Daryl Fujiwara for “Lovely Sunrise,” Na Wai ‘Eha (NWE)

International album special recognition award

“Be Still My Heart” — Hiliu (Hiliu Music)

“Ka‘apuni” — Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

“Kona Street” — Ukulele Swing Trio (JB Music)

“Macro Lei Jazz” — Macro Lei Jazz (Breeze and Tone Level)

“Ukulele Collection Dragon Quest” — Ryo Natoyama (King)