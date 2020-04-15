comscore Former Hawaii resident sues Catholic Church for alleged sexual molestation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Hawaii resident sues Catholic Church for alleged sexual molestation

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

A 57-year-old former Hawaii resident is suing the Catholic Church of Hawaii, alleging he was sexually assaulted by two priests, both now deceased, here in the 1970s when he was a boy. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Labor Department updates unemployment website

Scroll Up