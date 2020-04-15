Former All-State kicker Adam Stack to join University of Hawaii football team
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
BRUCE ASATO / 2016
“Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawaii.”
Adam Stack
Former Oregon kicker in a post on Twitter
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree