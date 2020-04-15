Former All-State kicker Adam Stack to join University of Hawaii football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former All-State specialist is joining the University of Hawaii football team.

“There is no place like home,” tweeted Adam Stack, a 2017 Kamehameha Schools graduate. “Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawaii.”

As a Kamehameha senior, Stack was named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s All-State first team as a punter.

Stack, who was widely regarded as a three-star prospect, turned down offers from Miami, Oregon State and Wisconsin to sign with Oregon. He was the Ducks’ No. 1 punter as a freshman in 2017 and top kicker in 2018. But after losing the starting kicker’s job, he entered the transfer portal two days after Oregon’s second game of the 2019 season.

Stack, who will join UH as a walk-on, will provide competition at kicker. Ryan Meskell completed his eligibility following the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl. In December, Liberty Hill (Texas) High kicker/punter Matt Shipley signed a 2020 letter of intent with the Warriors.

There is a strong possibility Stack will be eligible to play without redshirting, the usual waiting period after transferring between Division I programs. Stack did not play in any games in 2019 after losing the No. 1 kicker’s job to freshman Camden Lewis. On May 20, the NCAA will vote on a measure to waive the redshirt requirement for transfers of all sports this year in response to the situations created because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stack brings experience and versatility. He is a successful alumnus of Chris Sailer Kicking, one of the most prominent programs for kickers and punters. He played in the U.S. Army All American Bowl in 2017.

At Oregon, he averaged 38.4 yards per punt as a freshman. The next year, he converted six of 10 field-goal attempts and was successful on all 36 point-after kicks. He did not participate in Oregon’s 2019 spring practice while recovering from a hernia.