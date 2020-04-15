comscore Former All-State kicker Adam Stack to join University of Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former All-State kicker Adam Stack to join University of Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / 2016 <strong>“Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawaii.”</strong> <strong>Adam Stack</strong> <em>Former Oregon kicker in a post on Twitter</em>

    BRUCE ASATO / 2016

    “Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawaii.”

    Adam Stack

    Former Oregon kicker in a post on Twitter

A former All-State specialist is joining the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up