Ferd Lewis: Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald on a roll

At the University of Hawaii, some of quarterback Cole McDonald’s best moments were the ones that came late in games.

And that looks to be the case for the NFL Draft, where his stock is apparently on the rise heading into the final week before selections.

Asked about intriguing late-round quarterback prospects in a media conference call on Wednesday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. named three — James Morgan of Florida International, McDonald and Colorado’s Steven Montez.

Then, Kiper added, “So, I would say the two that would be the most interesting to me would be Morgan and McDonald.”

Later, Kiper said, “I wouldn’t be shocked if he (McDonald) went anywhere between the fifth round or could drop to the seventh, but I think he is definitely draftable somewhere from the mid to latter portion of Day 3.”

The draft runs April 23-25 with rounds four through seven on the final day.

Three weeks earlier, Kiper had been less enthusiastic about McDonald’s chances of being drafted listing him as the 13th quarterback and “probably” going undrafted saying, “I think people want to adjust a few things mechanically. He certainly has the arm (but) you saw him at Hawaii have some ups and downs. At his best, he looked like a draftable quarterback. He could go late — or as a priority free agent.”

Wednesday, Kiper said, “The delivery bothers some people but I think you look at the production, the accuracy on the short and intermediate crossing routes (and he) was excellent. He is over 6 feet, 3 inches. He’s got good arm strength.”

Analysts are projecting that 10 to 15 quarterbacks could be taken in the draft with as many as four in the 32-team first round.

Initially, McDonald was probably at the bottom of the list, if that. He came out early for the draft following a junior year when he was sometimes taken out of games and was a late invitee to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He also did not have the benefit of any of the three planned Pro Days he hoped to appear at as a result of cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the NFL.

But he made the most of his appearance at the combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash by a quarterback and being well prepared in interviews. Reports from his workouts in California with former pro quarterback Jordan Palmer have been positive.

Draft analyst Todd McShay characterizes McDonald as a good “value” pick and some lists now have him as the possible ninth quarterback taken.

Now, depending upon how the final day of the draft unfolds, you begin to wonder if McDonald could wind up challenging the legendary Colt Brennan, a Heisman Trophy finalist, for the distinction of having the highest draft position of any UH quarterback.

Brennan, a sixth-round selection of the Washington Redskins in 2008, was the 186th overall player and 10th quarterback taken that year. The only other Rainbow Warrior quarterback to be drafted was Larry Arnold, the 308th overall pick by the Rams in 1970, when the draft went 12 rounds. (Raphel Cherry was a fifth-round pick of the Redskins in 1985, but was selected as a defensive back after playing quarterback at UH).

Like several of his games for UH, it might be coming together just in time for McDonald.

