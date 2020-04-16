Prospects honor commitments to UH basketball program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii basketball team went to great heights (6,358-foot altitude in Rock Springs, Wyo.) and lengths (5,514 miles to Melbourne, Australia) to secure signed commitments.

Wednesday was the first day of the NCAA’s spring signing period, and three prospects delivered on promises to accept UH basketball scholarships. Manel Ayol of Western Wyoming College in Rock Springs, and point guards JoVon McClanahan of Sheridan (Wyo.) College and Biwali Bayles of Melbourne put their commitments in writing on Wednesday.

McClanahan’s letter was received and verified on Wednesday afternoon. Because of the time difference between Australia and Hawaii, Ayol and Bayles sent their letters late Wednesday.

McClanahan, who is 5 feet 11, put up some plus-sized, per-game numbers in his lone season at Sheridan: 23.5 points (on 47.8% shooting, including 44.5% on 3s), 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He hit 87.8% of his free throws. With McClanahan as the starting point guard, Salesian College Prep (Richmond, Calif.) was 88-8 in three seasons.

“Salesian is a great program, one of the best in the Bay Area,” UH assistant coach John Montgomery said. “For him to lead those teams, and then when he went to junior college … he absolutely killed it. He rebounded. He shot it. He passed it. He did everything.”

Head coach Eran Ganot praised McClanahan’s experience and leadership.

“We like a lot about him,” Ganot said. “He’s an exciting, dynamic player who checks a lot of boxes. One, as an experienced guy. Two, as a guy who can score it, obviously, and also shoot it and facilitate. He plays big for his size, as you can tell by his rebounding numbers. But above all, he’s a competitor and a winner.

“He’s been a winner at every level. He’s an intelligent young man. He’s very impressive as you get to know him. I think he’s made jumps the last couple of years. He’s such a good worker. He continues to improve.”

McClanahan has three seasons of eligibility for UH.

“He’s a junior-college player who was a qualifier,” Ganot said.

Ayol has played all five positions, but he is most comfortable on the wing, where his repertoire includes drives, step-back shots and 3s. Ayol was born in South Sudan, but moved from the conflict-torn country to Australia when he was 5. He is close friends with UH guard Junior Madut, who took a similar path from South Sudan to Australia to a junior college. Ayol spent his final two years of high school in Denver before joining Western Wyoming.

This past season, Ayol averaged 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in being named the Region IX Player of the Year. The Mustangs, who were 30-4 this season, won the Region IX title, and qualified for the national tournament.

Bayles, who is 6-1, graduated from high school in December (Australia’s summer), and then joined Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence.

Bayles was one of four Australians to compete in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago in February.

While playing for the U20 team this past season, Bayles averaged 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He shot 42.7% from the field.