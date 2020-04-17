comscore Column: Rare, stunning diamonds begin with versatile carbon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Column: Rare, stunning diamonds begin with versatile carbon

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The allure of a diamond makes it the most highly revered among gemstones. It has many qualities that make it so desirable and beloved, not the least of which is its rarity. Read more

