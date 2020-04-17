comscore HART considers a huge $70M-to-$100M ‘change order’ for rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HART considers a huge $70M-to-$100M ‘change order’ for rail

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM HART construction is seen in Kapolei on Feb. 27. Staff with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation are proposing to expand the scope of the original contract.

Rail officials are proposing a complex change order worth $70 million to $100 million that would expand the amount of work to be done by contractor Shimmick/Traylor/Granite JV, which is now building the rail guideway and stations through the airport area. Read more

