Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot targets versatility with latest recruiting class

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In constructing the 2020 recruiting class, the Hawaii basketball coaches valued athleticism and versatility. Read more

In constructing the 2020 recruiting class, the Hawaii basketball coaches valued athleticism and versatility.

During the fall signing period, the Rainbow Warriors inked Beon Ja Riley, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound player who can be used anywhere from the point to the post. Sheridan (Wyo.) College point guard JoVon McClanahan, who signed on Wednesday, averaged 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this past season.

And two players who grew up in Australia — 6-7 Manel Ayol and 6-1 Biwali Bayles — also can fill multiple roles. Both signed on Wednesday, but because of the time difference, UH could not certify their commitments until that night.

Ayol was born in South Sudan, grew up in Australia, attended high school in Denver for two years, and played the past two seasons for Western Wyoming College.

“Manel is another versatile, dynamic player we’ve added to our program,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “He’s a great competitor, great worker, and he’s starting to gain a lot of confidence as he’s played more. He’s coming off a really good year in a really good region at the junior-college level.”

This past season, Ayol averaged 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in being named the Region IX Player of the Year.

“He’s 6-7, long, and he’s a guy who can move all around the floor, and put him in different spots depending on what the matchups are,” assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen said. “He can dribble, pass, shoot and play above the rim.”

Ganot said Ayol “provides the versatility we’re kind of looking for in the way we play as someone who can play inside and outside and can defend. He gives us that versatility that will be a challenge for opponents. We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him grow.”

Bayles, who is 6-1, graduated from high school in December (Australia’s summer) and then joined Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence.

“He went over to COE, and really was able to work out every day,” assistant coach John Montgomery said.

For the Under-20 team, Bayles averaged 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He was one of four Australians to compete in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago in February.

“Biwali is an exciting, energetic, super competitor that fans will really gravitate toward,” Ganot said. “He is infectious. He has a lot of charisma. He plays the game with great passion. He has shown an ability early on in his career to be a factor on both ends, which is something we’re excited about.”

Montgomery added: “He’s fast. He’s athletic. He’s competitive. He’s one of those guys who’s not afraid of any competition or anybody. He has the confidence that he can take any opponent. I love that about him. He’s an aggressive defender. I think he’s going to add athleticism to our guard spot and toughness.”

Ayol and Bayles bring to five the number of Australia-reared players with the ’Bows, joining Owen Hulland, Mate Colina and Junior Madut.