Former Hawaii safety Ikem Okeke is doing all he can to get noticed by the NFL
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Ikem Okeke hopes to land in the NFL as a safety or special teams player.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree