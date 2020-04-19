Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Seonho learns truth about Oknyo’s dad on ‘Flower in Prison’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 6:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES “Flower in Prison” Episode 39 6:45 p.m. today The King promises to save Oknyo and Taewon and ponders a way to accomplish that. Nanjeong decides to finally get rid of Oknyo, once and for all. Seonho finds out about the truth of Oknyo’s father. Episode 40 7:45 p.m. today The King orders the royal doctors to save Oknyo. Taewon tells Wonhyeong that he will sever his ties with Wonhyeong for harming Oknyo. Oknyo’s real identity is revealed. “Nobody Knows” Episode 5 7:45 p.m. Monday As Young-jin and Seon-woo dig into their case, more questions than answers arise. Young-jin thinks Dong-myeong might know something and is hot on his tail. Sang-ho decides to hire a caregiver to stay with Eun-ho as he recovers. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Young-jin finds the owner of the money that Eun-ho found and questions the death of Choi Dae-hoon. Meanwhile, Seon-woo learns about Min-seong’s secret that stands at a crossroads. Sang-ho and Hee-seob desperately try to find Jang Gi-ho. “Shopaholic Louis” Episode 13 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Sun-koo is anxious not knowing how much Louis remembers. Louis feels jealous of Joong-won because of Bok-shil. Louis’s grandmother wonders about the whereabouts of his secret box. Episode 14 7:45 p.m. Thursday Louis and Bok-shil spend their time in Bok-shil’s rooftop room, where their memories are. Louis asks Bok-shil to marry him and to answer his proposal. Bok-shil buys Louis’s ring, but goes missing after attending a workshop. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 37-38 7:45 p.m. Friday Jung-wook takes Dan-ji, who has collapsed and unconscious, to the hospital. He learns a shocking truth. Jung-wook denies that a scandal in the media is about him. Ran-young reveals a mysterious document. Episodes 39-40 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji runs after Hwa-young, following the ringing sound of a phone. Dan-ji realizes the financial problem that Ye-won is faced with and tries to help her. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Musician Josh Tatofi nabs 8 nominations for 2020 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards