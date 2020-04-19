K-Drama: Seonho learns truth about Oknyo’s dad on ‘Flower in Prison’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 39

6:45 p.m. today

The King promises to save Oknyo and Taewon and ponders a way to accomplish that. Nanjeong decides to finally get rid of Oknyo, once and for all. Seonho finds out about the truth of Oknyo’s father.

Episode 40

7:45 p.m. today

The King orders the royal doctors to save ­Oknyo. Taewon tells Won­hyeong that he will sever his ties with Wonhyeong for harming Oknyo. ­Oknyo’s real identity is revealed.

“Nobody Knows”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

As Young-jin and Seon-woo dig into their case, more questions than answers arise. Young-jin thinks Dong-myeong might know something and is hot on his tail. Sang-ho decides to hire a caregiver to stay with Eun-ho as he recovers.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Young-jin finds the owner of the money that Eun-ho found and questions the death of Choi Dae-hoon. Meanwhile, Seon-woo learns about Min-seong’s secret that stands at a crossroads. Sang-ho and Hee-seob desperately try to find Jang Gi-ho.

“Shopaholic Louis”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Sun-koo is anxious not knowing how much Louis remembers. Louis feels jealous of Joong-won because of Bok-shil. Louis’s grandmother wonders about the whereabouts of his secret box.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Louis and Bok-shil spend their time in Bok-shil’s rooftop room, where their memories are. Louis asks Bok-shil to marry him and to answer his proposal. Bok-shil buys Louis’s ring, but goes missing after attending a workshop.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 37-38

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jung-wook takes Dan-ji, who has collapsed and unconscious, to the hospital. He learns a shocking truth. Jung-wook denies that a scandal in the media is about him. Ran-young reveals a mysterious document.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji runs after Hwa-young, following the ringing sound of a phone. Dan-ji realizes the financial problem that Ye-won is faced with and tries to help her.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.