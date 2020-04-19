Maui’s environmental activists share how they incorporate sustainability
- By Sarah Ruppenthal Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 9:16 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTOS
Kelly King, left, Rob Weltman and Lipoa Kahaleuahi are active in environmental advocacy on Maui “walk the talk” on “green” living.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree