It does not take a GPS to track former Hawaii football player Kaimana Padello.

Every day, he awakens at 6:30, then does his devotional readings of the Bible. At 9, he stretches, then goes through running and agility exercises. After that, he focus on his school work. At 1 p.m., he has lunch. After that, he does extra workouts, such as 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups, and then more school work.

“It’s literally school and training,” Padello said. “Especially, with the whole quarantine deal, that’s what I’m limited to.”

It is intriguing that a player who has defied the football measurables has a Rolex-precise schedule. Then again, Padello has been a football enigma, especially for opposing offensive linemen, during a recently completed four-season career with the Rainbow Warriors.

Padello, a 2016 Mililani High graduate, joined the Warriors as a generously listed 6-foot, 200-pound pass rusher that summer. In the four seasons after that, 47.2% of Padello’s tackles were in an opposing team’s backfield. His average tackle netted minus-1.9 yards. He was penalized twice — on special teams as a freshman when he grabbed a blocker, and an off-side infraction this past season.

During his UH career, Padello gained weight — he played at 230 pounds as a senior — and expanded his duties. In 2019, he was used as hybrid end who would pass rush, bracket the edge or drop into coverage.

“Whether it’s the NFL Draft or recruiting, there are two main factors people look at — the measurables and the intangibles,” said UH assisant coach Jacob Yoro, who coached the hybrid ends last season. “He’s never had the measurables you look for in a player. But when you talk about the intangibles, I’ve never coached anybody else who’s checked all the boxes and taken it to the highest level in regards to work ethic, attention to detail, love for the game and football IQ. Those are the things that separate Kaimana from the rest.”

Former UH defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said: “He’s got intangibles out the roof. He has such an understanding of the game, he’s going to make a really good coach one day, if that’s the direction he wants to go. He’s got very good football instincts. He’s a quick learner. He’s one of those guys we call a ‘multiplier.’ He helps everyone around him.”

Padello will learn his football future with this week’s NFL Draft. Padello hopes to secure an invitation to an NFL camp. The Indianapolis Colts have expressed interest.

“This is another situation for him in which he is going in as an underdog,” Yoro said. “I’m excited to see how everything turns out for the rest of his career. If anybody gives him a chance, at any level, he’s going to make the most of it.”

For now, Padello said he focuses on staying fit. He said he spends extra time on stretching before each workout. He said he is fully healed from a meniscus injury that kept him from playing in last season’s final five games and the Hula Bowl in February. He also has added yoga to his regimen. “That’s a good change for me,” he said. “I sweat like crazy.”

And he waits. “It’s doing what you can control, and staying humble and hungry,” Padello said, “That’s all I can do.”