University of Hawaii women's hoops adds JC teammates
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii women’s hoops adds JC teammates

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team added depth and height to its incoming class with the recent signings of junior college transfers Alicja Falkowska, a 6-foot-5 center, and 6-foot guard Daryna Bachkarova. Read more

