University of Hawaii women’s hoops adds JC teammates

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team added depth and height to its incoming class with the recent signings of junior college transfers Alicja Falkowska, a 6-foot-5 center, and 6-foot guard Daryna Bachkarova.

The duo played at Panola College in Carthage, Texas, last season with Falkowska originally from Poland and Bachkarova from Belarus.

Bachkarova led Panola with 17 points per game as a sophomore, shooting 39.2% from the floor. She shot 39.4% from 3-point range while draining 89 attempts from beyond the arc.

“Daryna is a big guard that can score at all three levels. She can get to the basket, hit the jumper, and shoot the 3,” UH coach Laura Beeman said in a post on school website. “A JUCO transfer with high basketball IQ and international experience, Daryna will give us another element of veteran play on the court.”

Falkowska averaged 7.3 points on 49.3% shooting, grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game and led the team with 2.2 blocks per game.

“Ala will bring versatility to our post play,” Beeman said. “She has the ability to run the floor, shoot the 3-ball, and post up. … Her commitment to defense and rebounding are also an exciting piece of her game.”

The duo brings UH’s signing class to seven, joining the five who committed to the program during the early signing period in November.

The Rainbow Wahine went 16-14 this season and had advanced to the semifinals of the Big West tournament when the season was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.