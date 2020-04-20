Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: April 3 – April 9, 2020 Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Marriages Filed on Oahu, April 3-9 >> Emma Ruth Delgado and Jesse Roberto Goliath >> Cayla Kimiko Fujino and Manuel Jonathon Ho‘okane Magill >> Kapuawaianuhea Naauliilaakeakelikoaelakauaikekaimakaonaona-Alisson Gonsalves and Lee-J Keola Gatewood Jr. >> Yuichiro Masuda and Shiori Yamauchi >> Matthew David Tamme and Rochelle Luana Nichole Dekarske >> Roy Scott Tickemyer and Amanda BreaAnn Ewing >> Kai Julian Winchester and Hikari Asano Births Filed on Oahu, April 3-9 >> Avery Marie Beatty >> Chloe Michelle Bethea >> Talen Malachi Corpuz >> Finn Likolehua Lee Eagle >> Khiari Moon Failauga >> Xandru Victor Gauci >> Owen James Kalawai‘aokekai Gohier-Oyadomari >> Julian Salvador Na Ka Pi‘i Kule O Ka Mana A Me Ka Na‘auao Godoy Gonsalves >> Hilinai Kamahinahou Eve Ito >> Moses Ka‘imipono Keonaokalani Kaheananui Pi‘ipali >> Lisa Ha El Kang >> Bailey Shizumi Kawasaki >> Cyrus Aaron Kira >> Poli‘ahu Kauakealani Lee-Kahihikolo >> Rhianna Apsara Phirun >> Stephany Degamo Rodriguez >> Ryker Kauakilinahe Sabey-Choy Foo >> Jaden Joe Staples Saycon >> Zariah Lei Macalutas Sibayan >> Alika Kaiwi Soriano >> Alivia Rose Soto >> Stylez Hugh Richard Soto >> Jack Charles Strong >> Kaia Rayne Teixeira >> Klailea Trei Thompson >> Legend Kainoa Ulii-Neves >> Lani Reese Vigil >> Mia-Renee Grace Anuhea Washburn >> Serina Ann Worley Previous Story Where to purchase or find a face mask in Hawaii