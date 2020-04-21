The Electric Kitchen: Seek comfort through cooking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Comfort foods have been known to ease trying times. We can always count on familiar dishes such as chicken noodle soup, macaroni and cheese and chocolate cake — just to name a few — to help us cope.

Studies have shown that many of us associate these foods with childhood, and they infuse us with a sense of familiarity and security. By going back to what we love and know best, comfort foods can lift our spirits.

This week, try a few recipes for comfort dishes with an updated twist.

CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

5 cups water

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 carrots — 2 grated, 1 thinly sliced

2 celery stalks, thinly sliced

2 cups uncooked egg noodles

1 cup fresh corn kernels

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup flour

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons fresh dill

In large pot, combine broth, water and salt. Bring to a boil, add chicken, then boil uncovered about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in large pan, heat oil over medium. Add onions and saute until softened, about 5 minutes. Raise heat to medium-high, add grated carrots and celery; saute 5 to 7 minutes, stirring until soft and golden. Transfer to pot.

Remove chicken, cool and shred. Return to pot, add noodles, sliced carrots and corn. Cook 15 minutes at low boil until pasta is cooked.

In medium saucepan over medium, melt butter, whisk in flour and cook, whisking constantly for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden. Add 1 cup broth from pot into flour mixture, whisking until well blended, then whisk in heavy cream.

Transfer to pot and stir. Season with salt, if needed. Add dill, return to a boil and turn off heat. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 330 calories, 19 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 120 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 19 g protein.

KALE AND MUSHROOM GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup kale leaves, stemmed and chopped

Pinch red pepper flakes

Kosher salt, to taste

4 slices sourdough bread

4 (1-ounce slices) cheese, such as Swiss

In a medium skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter on medium-high. Add mushrooms and cook 3 to 4 minutes, then add onion and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes.

Add kale and red pepper flakes; saute until onion is translucent and kale has softened. Season with kosher salt, and remove from heat.

Wipe skillet and heat on medium- high. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place 1 slice butter-side down into skillet and add 1 slice cheese, then mushroom-kale mixture, then another slice of cheese. Place second slice of bread on top, butter-side up. Grill until bottom bread is lightly browned, then flip over. Continue grilling until cheese is melted.

Repeat to make a second sandwich. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on Swiss cheese): 650 calories, 42 g fat, 21 g saturated fat, 170 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 46 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 21 g protein.

DARK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cake flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup dark chocolate chunks (chopped from bar)

Brown butter by melting in saucepan over medium-low. Simmer until butter starts to turn a warm amber color, about 2 minutes after melting. Do not over brown. Pour butter into mixing bowl, cover, and cool in refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in separate bowl, combine flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix well.

When butter is cooled, add sugars and cream 4 minutes. Mix in egg and vanilla.

Add flour mixture until just combined. Mix in chocolate chips and chocolate chunks.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes (overnight is better). Let cookie dough come to room temperature after it has been chilled, so cookies will spread.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper. Scoop cookie dough onto cookie sheets. Bake until lightly golden on edges, about 10 minutes. Makes 24 cookies.

Approximate nutritional information, per cookie: 180 calories, 9 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 15 g sugar, 2 g protein.

