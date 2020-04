Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today is Earth Day, and with all that is going on in the world, it seems only appropriate to pay homage to this place that we call home. If we have learned anything from this time in quarantine, it is not to take anything for granted. In Hawaii, our beautiful ocean and magnificent mountains seem to be beckoning us to come back to them, and boy are we ready to return.

This month and next I will feature cocktails that celebrate the natural elements that make our world unique and keep us in awe of the bounty that surrounds us. Perhaps this difficult time has allowed us to slow down enough to appreciate it all.

THIS COCKTAIL is inspired by the many hues that the ocean reflects from dawn to dusk. It is a simple play on a daiquiri, with a hint of kaffir lime leaf and coconut water to invigorate. An ice sphere made of coconut water infused with dried flowers adds a depth of color that changes as the ice melts into the cocktail.

WATER

2 kaffir lime leaves

1 ounce lime juice

3/4 ounce rich simple syrup (2 parts sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

1-1/2 ounces coconut water

1-1/2 ounces rum

>> Garnish: Butterfly pea coconut water ice sphere (see note) and fennel frond (to emulate seaweed)

Press kaffir with lime and syrup. Add coconut water and rum with ice. Shake and strain over butterfly pea coconut water ice sphere .

To make the ice sphere, place 5 dried butterfly pea flowers in 10 ounces coconut water and let infuse 1 hour. Strain and pour into ice sphere mold. Freeze overnight. (Dried butterfly pea flowers and ice sphere molds may be ordered from various online sources.)

SOMETHING ABOUT the color green makes us feel rejuvenated, cleansed and energized. This cocktail is super simple, refreshing and has a touch of spirulina in it to incorporate those lovely green elements that keep us healthy and oxygenated. Spirulina extract is packed with nutrients, and is easy to find at natural foods stores. A full serving is about 30 drops, but feel free to adjust this to your taste.

EARTH

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

30 drops spirulina extract, or to taste

1/4 ounce elderflower liqueur (such as St-Germain)

1-1/2 ounces vodka or gin

2 ounces good-quality club soda (or tonic if you prefer it sweeter)

>> Garnish: Kale sprig

Combine lemon juice, syrup, spirulina and liquors in highball glass. Add soda or tonic and fill with ice.

