A pilot restaurant delivery program launches today, featuring a flat $10 charge to customers and no fees to restaurants.

The Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation and Elite Parking are partnering in the project to aid restaurants who find it difficult to pay the service fees charged by some delivery services.

Elite Delivery is starting with 12 restaurants in Hawaii Kai and Kaimuki, delivering to homes in the ZIP codes 96816, 96821 and 96825, from 5 to 9 p.m. The organizers hope to expand after a trial period.

The service requires two transactions: Customers first order directly from the restaurant, then book delivery through Elite. The parking service will donate $1 of each delivery fee to the agricultural foundation.

The 12 pilot restaurants: Big City Diner Kaimuki, Broken Rice, Happy Day Chinese Restaurant, Maguro-Ya, Restaurant XO, Maile’s Thai Bistro, Roy’s Hawaii Kai, Surfing Pig, and the Koko Marina outlets for Zippy’s, Sophie’s Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria, Fatboy’s and Teddy’s Bigger Burgers.

For updates on participating restaurants, go to the foundation’s Food-A-Go-Go restaurant directory .