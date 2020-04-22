Hawaii solar permits up 70% in first quarter

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s photovoltaic industry put together an impressive first quarter as the number of solar electric system permits issued by the four counties rose 70% to 1,633 from 963 in the year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo-based Pro Vision Solar.

Over the first three months, the Honolulu Department and Planning and Permitting issued 957 permits, up 78% from 537 a year ago.

For Maui County the electrical department’s permits issued nearly doubled to 283 from 142. It was the county’s best first quarter since 2016.

On Hawaii island there were 211 PV permits issued in the quarter, up 9% to 211 from 194.

And on Kauai the county had the best percentage increase in the state as the solar permits issued jumped to 182 from 90.

ON THE MOVE

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union announced one new member and one reelection to its board of directors:

>> Mark Yamakawa, president and CEO of Hawaii Dental Service, has been newly elected to its volunteer board of directors to serve as secretary. Yamakawa has been president of HDS for five years and previously held various leadership roles at The Queen’s Medical Center, serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

>> Kaulana Park, a member of Hawaii State FCU for nine years and a board member for six, including one year as vice chairman, has been reelected for another term.