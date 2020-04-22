comscore Hawaii solar permits up 70% in first quarter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii solar permits up 70% in first quarter

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Hawaii’s photovoltaic industry put together an impressive first quarter as the number of solar electric system permits issued by the four counties rose 70% to 1,633 from 963 in the year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo-based Pro Vision Solar. Read more

