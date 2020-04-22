Sex assault allegations raised against Punahou assistant basketball coach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three former Punahou School students have “come forward with allegations of sexual abuse” by a former assistant basketball coach, school officials said Tuesday in a letter to the “Punahou Community.”

The alleged abuse took place in 2004-2005, according to the letter. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser obtained several copies of the letter.

It is the second letter in less than three years to parents and other interested Punahou parties in relation to sexual abuse allegations involving an assistant basketball coach. The first said that two students alleged abuse by a former coach in 2005-2006. It is not clear whether the most recent allegations are completely separate or overlapping.

“As we did in 2018, we have reported these new allegations to the Honolulu Police Department, opened our own internal investigation and offered counseling services to the survivors,” said the letter, which is signed by Punahou President Mark E. Latham, board Chairman Mark H. Fukunaga and board Vice Chairwoman Constance Hee.

The letter goes on to say that the school has taken “significant steps to address student safety.”

Neither letter named the accused coach. The coach referred to in the first letter was put on leave from his job as a teacher at Momilani Elementary School several days after the first letter from Punahou in 2018. He also left his position as a coach for a club team the day after the letter was distributed.

“To respect the privacy of the survivors, we are limited in the information we can share,” Tuesday’s letter said.