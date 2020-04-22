comscore Boise State furloughs football coaches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Boise State furloughs football coaches

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Boise State, a University of Hawaii football rival in the Mountain West Conference, is among the first schools in the country to furlough its football coaches due to COVID-19 budget shortfalls. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up