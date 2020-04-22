Boise State furloughs football coaches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Boise State, a University of Hawaii football rival in the Mountain West Conference, is among the first schools in the country to furlough its football coaches due to COVID-19 budget shortfalls.

The Idaho Statesman and Idaho Press reported that employees making more than $40,000 will be required to take from four to 10 furlough days without pay depending on the level of their salaries.

Broncos head football coach Bryan Harsin, who earns $1.6 million annually, will take a hit of more than $61,000, the papers reported.

The furloughs must be taken between May 3 and July 31 and employees, according to the school website, cannot undertake work “in any capacity during this time.”

As for whether UH is considering furloughs and salary cuts and other questions surrounding the impact of COVID-19, athletic director David Matlin said, “It is premature to answer these questions at this time because so much is still unknown and out of the universityʻs control. UH is preparing for every contingency and will continue to work with the appropriate government agencies in responding to this unprecedented health crisis at the county, state and federal levels.”

Cal State Fullerton athletics announced the layoffs of 11 full-time and two part-time employees, as well as three graduate assistant equivalents, according to the Titan Daily student newspaper.