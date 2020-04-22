comscore Ferd Lewis: July could be decision deadline for University of Hawaii football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd Lewis: July could be decision deadline for University of Hawaii football

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If you subscribe to Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson’s reasoning, we’re probably looking at an on or about July 1 decision as to whether the University of Hawaii football season will kick off on schedule. Read more

