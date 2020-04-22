Hawaii coach Laura Beeman keeps Rainbow Wahine basketball team connected

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every day, Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman welcomes uplifting updates from her Rainbow Wahine basketball team.

“I want them to send me a photo or video of something they’re doing active, whether it’s jogging, jump roping, skipping, doing a TikTok,” Beeman said. “Nothing basketball-related. Something fun. Sending in their favorite recipes, favorite quotes, their playlists they’re working out to. Things that aren’t basketball-related but bring them a little bit of joy.”

On Thursday, Beeman is hosting a trivia night on Zoom. “It’s a fun competition,” Beeman said.

She also is working on a cross-section plan in which players from different UH teams can share their experiences during this pandemic.

“I think that it will connect teams with each other and create another bond within the department,” Beeman said.

The past month, Beeman has tried to keep her players engaged and active since the Rainbow Wahine’s unfinished ending to their 2019-20 season.

On Wednesday, March 11, Beeman became concerned when the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. That evening, with only the teams and essential personnel in the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif., the Rainbow Wahine defeated Cal State Fullerton in the quarterfinal round of the Big West tournament.

“After the game, I was completely engulfed in the win and how well we played,” Beeman said. “I was very confident going into the semifinal game (on Friday, March 13).”

But on March 12, Beeman recalled, “I woke up very early to prepare for practice, and I started to see some things coming across social media that weren’t very encouraging.”

After receiving word the tournament — and season — were canceled, she met with associate athletic director Lois Manin. “We were able to have some logistics in place before I had to share with the team the season was canceled. That way, I could tell them: ‘the season’s canceled. Let’s cry about it, let’s try to process it as best we can. The bottom line is you need to be safe, and here are our next steps.’”

Beeman said the lack of closure was difficult.

“These young women were going 100 miles an hour when our season ended,” Beeman said. “They’re playing. We’re in school. They have study hall, film sessions, individual meetings. Every day they were seeing each other. They were in the training room. They’re getting supplemental meals. It came to a screeching half. And we put them on planes and sent them home.”

Since then, Beeman said, her focus has been on “making sure my players and staff are taken care of, more mentally than anything else. Making sure there’s not depression. Making sure they’re staying engaged. Making sure they’re healthy and safe in the environment they’re currently in. And trying to remain very interactive with our players, and letting them know we love them, giving them things to do when we can.”

With UH classes moved online, the players check in each week with academic advisers and coaches. There are Zoom meetings for the team, and video sessions to go over “pros and cons,” Beeman said.

And the coaches continue to recruit.

Seniors Julissa Tago, Courtney Middap and Savannah Reier have completed their UH eligibility. Lamarria Johnson has departed, and Makayla Edwards and Lauren Rewers have opted to transfer.

But the Rainbow Wahine signed five in the fall semester, and added 6-5 Alicja Falkowska and Daryna Bachkarova of Panola College (Texas) last week. The Rainbow Wahine might sign another player for this year. Beeman said they are working on the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

“We do a lot of virtual home visits,” Beeman said. “We let the parents know, even through this craziness, we know how to take care of players. Your kids are going to be safe.”