comscore Hawaii coach Laura Beeman keeps Rainbow Wahine basketball team connected | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii coach Laura Beeman keeps Rainbow Wahine basketball team connected

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii coach Laura Beeman, left, spoke with Rainbow Wahine forward Myrrah Joseph during UH’s win over Cal State Fullerton in the quarterfinals of the Big West women’s basketball tournament at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif., on March 11. The rest of the tournament was canceled the following day.

    DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii coach Laura Beeman, left, spoke with Rainbow Wahine forward Myrrah Joseph during UH’s win over Cal State Fullerton in the quarterfinals of the Big West women’s basketball tournament at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif., on March 11. The rest of the tournament was canceled the following day.

Every day, Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman welcomes uplifting updates from her Rainbow Wahine basketball team. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up