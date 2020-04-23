Cloudy conditions likely led to crash, NTSB says

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cloudy conditions that hindered visibility likely resulted in the plane crash on Molokai that killed the couple aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released a final report detailing the Cessna 206’s flight to Molokai Airport on Dec. 10, 2017. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser identified the victims of the crash as William Vogt, 79, and his wife, Lynn Vogt, 74.

The NTSB said it was likely that William Vogt, who was piloting the single-engine propeller plane, had continued flying into an area “consisting of clouds and showers, which resulted in a loss of visual reference and subsequent controlled flight into terrain.”

The plane was approaching Molokai Airport when it crashed into a remote mountainous area a little over three miles southwest of the runway threshold.

Photos by first responders showed a low cloud layer at the accident site.

William Vogt had the most recent Automatic Terminal Information Service weather report at the time, which said he would experience four miles of visibility with light rain and mist along with a layer of clouds.

As he was approaching Molokai Airport, he had contacted air traffic control and requested an “instrument approach,” and the controller gave him two approach routes to the airport.

The last communication from the plane came when the tower controller at the airport said the plane was “south of the final approach course.” William Vogt indicated he was making corrections and had “pretty good visibility.”

The NTSB report showed no evidence of “preimpact mechanical anomalies” that would have affected his ability to operate the plane.

Health issues were also ruled out as factors in the crash. An autopsy revealed that William Vogt had severe heart disease, which placed him at sudden risk of chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and fainting, but his flight track and communication with air traffic control ruled out health complications.

William Vogt, a retired Kahala dentist who lived on Molokai, had nearly 2,700 hours of flight time and a private pilot’s license.

The Vogts were described as kind people. William Vogt was described as being loved and respected by his patients.