KIUC hits 56% renewable generation in ’19

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative achieved 56% renewable energy production for 2019, well ahead of its own strategic goals and the state’s mandated renewable benchmarks. The information was filed with the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission this week.

“The AES Lawaʻi facility made a huge difference last year, helping to push us over the halfway mark to becoming 100% renewable,” KIUC President and Chief Executive Officer David Bissell said in a statement.

The 56% renewable achievement puts Kauai ahead of all other counties in renewable production and far exceeds state mandates that require 30% renewable by 2020 and 40% renewable by 2030. KIUC also exceeded its own strategic goal set in 2008 to reach 50% by 2023.

Kauaʻi’s power generation mix for 2019 included 35% solar, 11% hydro and 10% biomass.

ON THE MOVE

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union announced a reelection to its board of directors:

Terrence Aratani, recently reelected, will add to his six years of service on the board, in addition to more than 38 years as a member of Hawaii State FCU. He is also CEO of Koolauloa Health Center and worked at the state Legislature for more than 25 years.

The Building Industry Association of Hawaii has announced the appointment of Jessica Leorna as its new chief executive officer beginning MondayApril 27, 2020. Leorna previously worked as the executive officer for the Interior Alaska Building Association. Leorna also has nine years of experience in the financial investment/technology sector in California, where she held positions for BV Capital, eVentures and Citrix Online.