comscore KIUC hits 56% renewable generation in ’19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

KIUC hits 56% renewable generation in ’19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative achieved 56% renewable energy production for 2019, well ahead of its own strategic goals and the state’s mandated renewable benchmarks. Read more

