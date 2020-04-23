comscore Ferd Lewis: Make no mistake, this draft is still Tua’s show | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Make no mistake, this draft is still Tua’s show

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 pick today when NFL teams make their annual selections, but be assured this firmly remains the Tua Tagovailoa Draft in all but official title. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 22, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2020

Scroll Up