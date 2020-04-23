comscore Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald will finally find out where he stands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald will finally find out where he stands

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald does not know when — or if — he will be selected in the three-day, seven-round NFL Draft, which kicks off today. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 22, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - April 23, 2020

Scroll Up