The University of Hawaii’s football season opener at Arizona and the $400,000 check that would come with it are in doubt, UA president Robert C. Robbins suggested. Read more

The nonconference game is scheduled for Aug. 29 and Robbins told Tucson radio station KVOI Wednesday, “You know, as much as I want it, it just seems as though if we do play any football in the fall it is going to be delayed.”

Robbins, a nationally renown cardiac surgeon, said, “It is going to be very difficult to start the (season) schedule as it currently exists.”

Robbins said, “My sense is, right now, I just don’t see that happening.”

In response to questions about the game’s status, UH athletic director David Matlin emailed, “Dave Heeke (Arizona Athletic Director) and I have communicated and there is no delay or cancellation at this point. We will continue to take our lead from scientific data, governmental agencies, our conferences and universities.”

UH won the 2019 meeting, 45-38 at Aloha Stadium.

Robbins said he is “really concerned” about whether college football will be played in the fall. “What I’ve been hearing more of is that maybe doing something combining both basketball and football for the spring, so January-February (2021) and try to play both of them. There will be all kind of implications for television viewing and confusion. I don’t know. We just don’t have any answers right now.”

Robbins comments came as UA has announced furloughs and pay cuts for nearly all of its employees that could last through June 2021.

The cuts, which are to begin May 11, will require employees making $150,001 or more to take at least a 17% pay cut and those with lower salaries must take unpaid work days resulting in a reduction of 5%.

Robbins said the school would decide by June 24 whether classes could begin in “late August or early September.”

“We’re just eager to get on with life but, of course, we’re most concerned about public health concerns,” Robbins said.